Clemson lands huge commitment from 5-star

Clemson has landed a major verbal commitment from one of the country’s top prospects.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star running back Will Shipley announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

Shipley (5-11, 200) chose Clemson over Notre Dame as well as offers from NC State – where both of his parents went to college – North Carolina, Duke, Stanford, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State among many others. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 24 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Prior to announcing his commitment, Shipley was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his decision to be a Tiger.

“At the end of the day, Clemson is the place for my family and me,” he said. “It’s the best place – the culture, the people that make up that program, the relationships that I’ve created with the coaches, the players, the commits … There’s not a better spot for me.”

Clemson extended an offer to Shipley last summer after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight year and continued to pursue him as an oversign candidate after picking up a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah in late August.

Shipley visited Clemson for two games during last football season and then returned to campus for the program’s elite junior day in January. The Tigers emerged as one of the top contenders for his commitment after offering him, and the culture of Clemson’s program and the relationships he built with the coaching staff ultimately set the school apart for him.

As a junior in 2019, Shipley was named the Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year after running for more than 2,000 yards and rushing for 30 touchdowns with an 11.0 yards-per-carry average. He also registered nearly 600 receiving yards and added eight more scores through the air while leading Weddington High to a 16-0 record and the Class 3AA state championship.

Shipley becomes the 10th commitment in Clemson’s 2021 class, which is now ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals and No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Stay tuned for more from our in-depth interview with Shipley coming shortly.

