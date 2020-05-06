Dual-threat Texas QB: Offer from Clemson would be ‘life-changing’

Clemson is in search of a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class and recently began showing interest in a dual-threat prospect from the Lone Star State.

Lucas Coley of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian has been in contact with multiple members of the Tigers’ staff, including quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, over the past week.

“It’s been pretty much every day,” Coley told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve talked to Coach (Tony) Elliott, Coach Streeter, Coach (Jordan) Sorrells, and we’ve kind of been taking it slow in the recruiting process. We broke down film for an hour and a half yesterday. So, it’s been great talking to them.”

What do the coaches like about Coley (6-2, 200) as a quarterback?

“The fact that I can throw the ball, but I can also run,” he said. “They like that dual-threat ability at the school. But that’s kind of all we’ve talked about. We broke down their game against Virginia for an hour and a half yesterday.”

During his conversations with Coley, Streeter has brought up the possibility of an offer from Clemson.

“He said we’re going to take it by the week,” Coley said, “and he’s going to try and get to know me a little bit more, talk to people, talk to my coaches and kind of go from there is what he told me.”

The interest between Clemson and Coley is certainly mutual.

“I’m super interested,” he said. “That’s the program of college football right now and having an opportunity to play there would be something special.”

“I like the culture of it,” Coley added. “People go there to win, they go there to play for each other and to ultimately build on that culture and win championships. Everybody wants to win some championships, right?”

Coley, who holds over 30 offers, named some of the schools that have been recruiting him hardest.

“I would say Washington State is one,” he said. “Arkansas is definitely one, Virginia Tech, Houston, UTSA, UNLV … University of Central Florida is probably way up there too.”

Coley had been set to commit on May 5 but announced earlier this week he is pushing his decision date back in order to further weigh his options and ensure he makes the right decision for himself and his family.

“A few reasons behind that is the fact that it’s a lifelong decision and you don’t want to prematurely make that decision based off the current circumstances,” he explained. “You just want to take it day by day and make sure that you’re doing it the right way. My whole thought process has been through Christ, and he’ll open that door and I’ll know when I’m ready to commit.”

Should Clemson opt to offer Coley before he is ready to commit, the offer would have a major impact on his recruitment.

“That would be life-changing, really,” he said. “Everyone dreams of playing at a big school like that, so if they come into the picture – hopefully ‘when’ is the term that we should use – that’ll just be a huge blessing to me and my family, and I’d definitely strongly consider it.”

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Get your custom yard sign. Just one of many great items available from Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft