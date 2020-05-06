Though he’s leaving for Duke, Brice graduates as a Clemson Tiger

Chase Brice was really looking forward to walking across the stage at Littlejohn Coliseum, receiving his diploma and shaking hands with Clemson President Jim Clements. Unfortunately, like many of the graduate candidates for Clemson’s 2020 Class, he will not get that opportunity.

Brice and the rest of his classmates were scheduled to walk across the stage Thursday and Friday at Littlejohn when Clemson University was originally scheduled to hold its spring ceremonies. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clemson’s graduations were postponed to a later date. Clemson is hoping to combine the spring graduates with the summer graduates at its August ceremonies, though no official announcement has been made.

As for now, they will receive their diplomas in the mail.

“Things are a little bit different now, but I know when things get cleared up and things are safe enough, they will do a real good ceremony for all the 2020 graduates,” Brice said to The Clemson Insider on Wednesday.

Of course, in August Brice will be with his new team, the Duke Blue Devils, and he will be in the middle of fall camp.

“I think Coach [David Cutcliffe] would let me come back for the morning or whenever they do it and then let me head back up there,” Brice said.

Though he will play for Duke the next two seasons, Brice’s heart will always be where he got his undergraduate degree. He loved his three years at Clemson and was especially proud to be a part of one national championship team and another that played for a national championship.

Of course, he will always be a folk hero at Clemson for his contributions in the Tigers’ come-from-behind victory of Syracuse in the 2018 season. He led Clemson on a 94-yard game winning touchdown drive in the final moments after coming off the bench for an injured Trevor Lawrence earlier in the game.

After the Syracuse win, the Tigers went on to win their next 10 games by 20 or more points on their way to winning a second national championship in three years.

“It is kind of crazy,” Brice said. “I don’t really think about it much. All the fans, if they recognize me, they are always pumped about that Syracuse game. Even though I did not play great in that game, for us to come out with a win and do it how we did it, it was pretty special. It will always be a strong part of me.

“It is really cool to definitely know I was part of the national championship team. The 15-0 run. The Best Ever-run.”

On the game-winning drive, Brice completed a 20-yard pass to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-eight around midfield to keep the drive alive. Travis Etienne scored the game-winning touchdown a few plays later. Brice also had a 17-yard run to set up Etienne’s game-winner.

“I don’t know what I am supposed to say,” Brice said. “When I am 30 or 32, and when I come back and see how much everything has grown, it will be crazy. It will be awesome.”

And who knows. Maybe Brice will come back to Clemson as a coach one day. When his playing days are over, he hopes to get into college coaching where he aspires to be an offensive coordinator.

“I definitely want to stay around the game of football,” he said. “I really have a strong passion for coaching and being a good influence for high school to college student-athletes and developing them. So, my goal, when my playing days are all over, is to get on a staff somewhere.”

