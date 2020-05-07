Clemson in Final 2 for top safety target

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety Khari Gee named Clemson one of his final two schools on Thursday morning via social media, with LSU being the other.

Clemson extended an offer to Gee on Jan. 23. He visited campus just two days later to attend the Tigers’ elite junior day event and came away impressed.

“The visit was amazing,” Gee told The Clemson Insider afterward. “The hospitality was great.”

LSU played host to Gee for a visit in March.

Gee is ranked as the No. 8 safety in the 2021 class by Rivals.

As a junior last season, he was credited with 58 total tackles (4.0 for loss), six pass deflections, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.