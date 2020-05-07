Rudolph is making the best of no graduation ceremony

It is a little surreal for Logan Rudolph and the thousands of his Clemson classmates that are reaching into their mailbox, over the next couple of days, to receive their college degrees.

Normally, they would be walking across the stage at Littlejohn Coliseum to get their degrees and shaking President Jim Clements’ hand. However, it was announced long ago Thursday’s and Friday’s commencement ceremonies at Clemson were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is definitely going to be different,” Rudolph said to The Clemson Insider. “But I didn’t walk for my high school graduation. I always have kind of been driven to go to the next task at hand. While I would have loved to have walked across the stage and shake President Clements’ hand, I understand why I can’t.

“I’m just looking forward to the next task at hand.”

The next task for the former Clemson defensive end is trying to make in Hollywood. Rudolph decided to end his football career following the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, though he still had two years of eligibility remaining at Clemson.

Knowing he was graduating, Rudolph wanted to begin his dream of being an actor and thought it was time for him to pursue his acting career.

“That was kind of put on hold, as things have been for everybody else,” he said. “But as soon as things return to normal, stores open up and the entertainment industry is up and running again, I am moving out west to Hollywood and pursuing my dream of acting. That’s my plan.”

As for right now, Rudolph is living back home with his parents in Rock Hill, S.C.

“I think everyone is surprised. This thing [COVID-19] came out of nowhere,” he said. “I think people did not realize the severity of it early on and we are certainly hopeful there will be a [football] season and things will return to normal and our economy will improve.

“Everyone is rooting for everything to open back up and life to return to normal.”

Rudolph and his family will try to treat this weekend as normal as they can. There was a time they thought they would be in Clemson celebrating his graduation. Now, like everyone else, they will instead make the best out of it and celebrate his accomplishment by maybe throwing a few steaks on the grill and enjoying Mother’s Day weekend together, as a family.

His brother, Mason, has even returned home to celebrate, as well. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will continue to work out in Rock Hill until the NFL feels it is safe for him to return to Pittsburgh with his teammates and continue training for the 2020 football season.

“We may have good little Mother’s Day bash and have a good time with the family,” Logan said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

In his last year at Clemson, Logan played in all 15 games, while starting nine of them at defensive end. He totaled 403 snaps and recorded 26 tackles, including five for loss. He also had one sack, broke up a pass and had three quarterback pressures.

His best moment came in the Tigers’ win over Boston College, when he picked up a third-quarter fumble and raced 39 yards for a touchdown.

