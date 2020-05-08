Clemson Flashback: Tigers dominate Miami to win third straight ACC Title

Everyone said “The U” was back. Top-ranked Clemson said otherwise.

The Tigers completely dominated No. 7 Miami in every phase of the game as they cruised to a 38-3 victory in the 2017 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. It marked the first time Clemson won three straight ACC titles since it won three in a row during the 1986-’88 seasons.

Relive all the pregame, game and postgame action from Clemson’s third straight ACC Championship in this TCI Photo Gallery. LINK

At the time, it marked the largest margin of victory by any team in the history of the ACC Championship Game. It was also Clemson’s largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in school history.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant competed an ACC Championship Game record 15 straight passes at one point. He won MVP honors after completing 23-of-29 passes for 252 yards. Bryant also ran for a touchdown and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain.

As for the Clemson defense, it held Miami to 214 total yards, forced three turnovers and intercepted quarterback Malik Rosier twice. The Hurricanes averaged 440 yards per game coming into the title game.

