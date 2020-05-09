4-star OL gives update on Clemson, recruitment, decision timing

Earlier this week, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive guard Jager Burton sent out a Tweet saying he is “getting closer to a decision” and asking people to “be patient” with him.

Burton (6-4, 275) hopes to take all five of his allotted official visits before he makes a commitment, but is unsure whether he will be able to due to the COVID-19 pandemic and coinciding NCAA dead period, which is currently in effect through at least the end of this month.

“That’s what I would like to do,” he told The Clemson Insider. “But if it gets to the point where they get pushed back to the end of my season or the middle of my season where we don’t get to take them at all … If they announce that we’re not going to have official visits, then I’ll probably have a decision shortly after they announce that.”

If he does have the opportunity to make official visits, Burton knows which five schools will get those visits.

“Clemson, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State and Oregon,” he said.

Burton stays in touch with Clemson’s staff including offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, whom Burton communicates with on a near-daily basis.

“Mostly they’re just talking about how they’re looking forward to getting me back on campus and how they’re looking forward to getting back on campus themselves,” Burton said. “So, we’re all just kind of waiting for this to be over, for the most part.”

Burton has a connection to the Tigers’ football program through former Frederick Douglass teammate Walker Parks, a fellow offensive lineman who is slated to enroll at Clemson this summer.

“We work out every day, like 7:30,” Burton said of Parks. “He has the book for the Clemson workouts and we do those workouts every morning.”

Burton has visited Clemson multiple times with Parks, and while Parks would love for Burton to join him in Tigertown, he isn’t pressing him about it or trying to persuade him to go that route.

“He doesn’t really put pressure on me to go there,” Burton said. “He’s like I understand how it is deciding, you just choose what’s best for you, and if that’s Clemson obviously we’ll both be really happy.”

Back in December, Burton released a top seven of Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson. He says Clemson is definitely in the top five among the group as it is one of the schools he plans to officially visit if possible.

“I like the coaches’ attitude, the Christianity-centered coaching staff, and then obviously it’s Clemson – you get the opportunity to compete in the playoffs pretty much every year,” he said of why the Tigers are one of his favorites.

Burton is the No. 1 player in Kentucky, No. 8 offensive guard nationally and No. 156 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Get your custom yard sign. Just one of many great items available from Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft