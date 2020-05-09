Clemson offer ‘exciting’ for Columbia standout

Joshua Beadle, one of the top basketball prospects in the Columbia area from Cardinal Newman High, received a big in-state offer from Clemson on Friday when head coach Brad Brownell and assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean came calling.

“It was exciting because they’ve been recruiting me for a while,” Beadle told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Dean and Coach Brownell called me earlier today in a three-way call and we spoke.

“They said they think I’d be a good point guard and that it was important we built a relationship because I’m an in-state kid.”

As a junior last season, Beadle (6-3, 165) averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

Multiple members of Clemson’s staff traveled to Columbia to watch Beadle play on different occasions, and he attended a couple of the Tigers’ games in Littlejohn Coliseum last season.

Beadle is interested in Clemson and wants to get back on campus for another visit when it is safe to do so after the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

“It’s known to be a good school and it has good history,” he said. “I like that they are really guard oriented as well.”

Despite living in Columbia, Beadle says he did not grow up a fan of the Gamecocks, nor did he root for the Tigers as a kid.

“Honestly, I’ve never really had a favorite team even before being recruited,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Beadle has offers from Wake Forest, Wofford, Furman, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, USC Upstate, UNC Wilmington, Presbyterian, VCU, East Tennessee State, Elon, North Carolina A&T and Saint Louis.

When does Beadle hope to make his commitment?

“Somewhere near end of summer, beginning of senior year ideally,” he said.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame