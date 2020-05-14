Another 2022 prospect announces Clemson offer

Clemson’s first two reported offers to prospects in the 2022 class are out.

One was extended to Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood four-star safety Kamari Wilson, and the other went out to Wilson’s teammate, three-star cornerback James Monds.

Monds announced the offer from the Tigers on Thursday morning. He has other Power Five offers from Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee.

As a sophomore last season, Monds recorded 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, including three pick-sixes, and two forced fumbles.