Elite 2022 recruit reports Clemson offer

Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood four-star safety Kamari Wilson, the No. 1-ranked safety in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday morning.

It is the first reported offer from Clemson to a class of 2022 recruit.

Wilson (6-1, 195) is ranked as the No. 5 prospect from Florida and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

In addition to Clemson, Wilson has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

