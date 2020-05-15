Clemson offer ‘unbelievable feeling’ for No. 1 safety

On Thursday, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood four-star safety Kamari Wilson reported Clemson’s first offer to a prospect in the class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Wilson (6-1, 195) to get his thoughts on the offer.

“I had just finished working out at the beach with my cousin and my head coach called me and told me Clemson offered me,” Wilson said. “It was really an unbelievable feeling.”

Wilson, the top-ranked safety in the 2022 class per 247Sports, gave his overall impression of the Tigers’ program.

“I know they have built a great program,” he said, “and they are huge on the family aspect of things.”

Wilson has not visited Clemson before but hopes to do so sometime after the NCAA allows recruits to resume making visits. Right now, all in-person recruiting is suspended through at least June 30.

“Me and my coach are making plans to visit a few schools that I haven’t seen once the dead period is over,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s list of other offers includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M.

While Wilson is high on the Tigers, he claims no favorites in his recruitment at this time.

“They are one of the schools at the top of my list,” he said of Clemson. “I don’t have a particular order at the moment. I want to go through the process and make the right decision for me and my family.”

Wilson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in Florida, No. 1 safety nationally and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

