Sharone Wright Celebrity Golf Tournament moved to Aug. 17

The Sharone Wright Celebrity Golf Tournament, originally scheduled for June 1, has been moved to August 17. The change of date was made due to the COVID-19 virus. The tournament organized by W.A.B. Sports will be held at the Walker Golf Course on the Clemson University campus and will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament will feature foursomes that include a Clemson celebrity on each team. Celebrities include former prominent Clemson football, basketball and baseball players and coaches.

W.A.B. Sports President Wayne Buckingham is organizing the event for Wright, his former Clemson teammate, who has had health problems over the last five years, including fighting cancer, and most recently fighting the MRSA virus that has led to the amputation of his left leg.

For more information and to reserve a team go to www.wabsports.com, or send email to wabsports@gmail.com, or phone (331) 472-9828.

Date: August 17, 2020

Tee Time: 10 a.m.

Course: The Walker Golf Course (Clemson University Course)

210 Madren Center Drive, Clemson, SC 29634

Format: Foursomes with a Clemson celebrity on each team

Price: $1,000 per team

Special Offer: Choose your own Celebrity if you wish based on bid

Prizes: Goodie bag, post—tournament meal, Awards for Top three teams

–courtesy of Tim Bourret

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications