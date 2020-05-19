Clemson Football, 6 other sports set APR records

Seven of Clemson’s teams matched or set multi-year program records for Academic Progress Rate (APR) in Tuesday’s NCAA release, which includes the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years. For 2018-19 single-year scores, eight programs posted perfect scores of 1000.

As a whole, Clemson’s department average mark of 989 was its second-best on record and 12 programs posted multi-year rates above 980.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on these APR accomplishments,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “These scores continue to show how hard our student-athletes work in the classroom, and the positive impact the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center is having.”

Clemson earned four APR public recognition awards last week, as baseball, football, men’s cross country and women’s golf each earned recognition as ranking in the top 10 percent of their sport in the eligibility, graduation and retention metric. The Football program produced a multi-year program-record 993 mark, which ranked fourth among all FBS programs, and encompassed a 55-4 overall record with two National Championships.

Baseball (1000), Women’s Golf (1000), Men’s Cross Country (1000), Football (993), Women’s Track (990), Women’s Tennis (983) and Men’s Soccer (992) each matched or set new program records.

Scores: Multi-Year (2018-19 Only) Bold: Program Record; * APR Award

Women’s Sports:

Basketball: 977 (1000)

Cross Country: 994 (1000)

Golf: 1000* (1000)

Rowing: 987 (970)

Soccer: 997 (990)

Tennis: 983 (1000)

Track: 990 (1000)

Volleyball: 995 (983)

Men’s Sports:

Baseball: 1000* (1000)

Football: 993* (997)

Basketball: 975 (944)

Cross Country: 1000* (1000)

Golf: 994 (1000)

Soccer: 992 (990)

Tennis: 945 (935)

Track: 976 (990)

ABOUT THE APR

The Academic Progress Rate is a real-time measure of eligibility and retention of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team.

The most recent APR scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. Under the revised penalty structure, the Division I Board of Directors has set a cut score of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible sanctions. An APR of 930 projects a 50 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The goal of the NCAA’s academic performance program is improvement, not punishment. Not only does the program ensure accountability for student-athletes, teams and institutions, but also it provides fairness by considering individual circumstances per team and school

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame