Another Peach State prospect commits to Clemson

Clemson has found its quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler (pictured left) announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. He is the second Peach State prospect to commit to Clemson in as many days following Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star linebacker Barrett Carter‘s verbal pledge on Tuesday.

I’m grateful for this opportunity! God has truly blessed me! I can not thank the people who have supported me through this enough! With that being said I’m 1000% committed for Football and Baseball to Clemson University!!#ALLIN💜🧡 Joshua 1:9 pic.twitter.com/7id9ugs7P2 — Bubba Chandler (@bubba_chandler1) May 20, 2020

Chandler (6-3, 190) chose Clemson over Power Five offers from Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss as well as other offers from UNC Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Troy, Elon, Mercer and Gardner-Webb.

Clemson extended an offer to Chandler on May 7, and the two-sport athlete decommitted from Georgia’s baseball program four days later. He had been committed to the Bulldogs since June 2019.

Chandler told The Clemson Insider he was brought to tears after Swinney informed him of the offer to play quarterback for the Tigers.

“It was awesome,” Chandler said. “After me and Coach Swinney got off the phone, I was crying. I worked hard to get that.”

Chandler has also been in contact with Clemson’s baseball staff and will have the opportunity to play for Monte Lee’s program as well.

Clemson now has 12 commits in its 2021 football recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame