Clemson to start Phase 1 of 3 on June 1 in its return to campus plan

Clemson University President James Clements said Wednesday, Clemson University plans to open fall semester on schedule and it will have in-person classes and will have students in its resident halls.

Classes for Clemson’s fall semester are scheduled to begin on Aug. 19.

“Our stance has not changed from that meeting on April 23, in fact, it has only strengthened,” Clements said to Clemson’s Board of Trustees, who called a special meeting on Wednesday.

Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen told the BOT the university will begin Phase 1 on its return to campus on June 1. According to Mullen, Phase 1 will be limited to on-campus work. This will include facilities and maintenance staff who will help get the campus ready for more university employees and student returns.

Once Phase 1 begins, Clemson will begin to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the area for a period of 14 days. If there continues to be a downward trajectory, the university will then being Phase 2, which will include more faculty and university employees returning to campus.

Though Mullen did not say this is when student-athletes might be able to return, he did indicate Phase 2 will allow the re-opening of facilities, such as gyms and recreational areas.

“Starting to really re-energize a lot of those in-person opportunities on campus, but still letting those most vulnerable stay home and work remotely and for those that are carrying for vulnerable members of their family so there is still an opportunity for them to remain working remotely,” Mullen said. “As we continue to open up those areas, we get back into things such as gyms and recreational facilities and other areas that can open.”

Phase 3 will be a full return to campus, which is targeted to allow a return to campus for the fall semester.

“It is important to understand that the future state, that is phase three, may continue for a period of time and it will be a new normal,” Mullen said. “So, we will still be executing social distancing… and things that will help us remain healthy for a period of time once we move into phase three and until additional medical opportunities are presented to us to contain the virus.”

