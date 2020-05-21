One of Clemson’s star players will not return to school

Clemson softball player, MK Bonamy, has decided she will not return to Clemson to complete the last year of her eligibility.

On March 30, the NCAA Council voted to approve an extra year of eligibility for athletes in spring sports who had their seasons abruptly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bonamy was a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and was an essential piece in the Tigers’ 19-8 record before the season was canceled.

“In light of the NCAA’s decision to grant spring student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, I have elected not to play next year,” Bonamy said Thursday in a release on Clemson Softball’s Official social media platforms. “Clemson has been everything I could have dreamed of and more. From the team, coaches and staff, to the fans, I could not have asked for a better experience.”

Bonamy, who played first base, batted .314 for the Tigers, and was clutch in big-time situations at the plate. She tallied 24 RBIs, which ranked third on the team, and had three home runs. She also had six doubles, which was second on the team.

“I decided that this was the best decision for me, but wanted to thank those who made this experience so memorable,” Bonamy said.

Bonamy helped Clemson’s inaugural season get off to such a great start. At one point, Clemson won 10 straight games. The Tigers beat a 14th-ranked Georgia team and were 5-1 in ACC play. They finished the year by winning 11 of their last 12 games.

Clemson fans also embraced the program, as Clemson finished third in the nation in attendance. They packed out the Clemson Softball Stadium for every home game. The Tigers were 14-2 at home.

“Clemson fans are one of a kind and I am so appreciative to every single person I met,” Bonamy said. “This program is going to do great things and your support is a crucial part of the journey.”

Bonamy, the god-daughter to Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, grew up a Tiger fan and always dreamed of playing softball at Clemson. At least for one year, her dream came true.

