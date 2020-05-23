Breaking Down Clemson's Top Targets: Nyland Green

Clemson currently has 12 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 nationally right now, and plans to sign around 18 prospects in this cycle according to Dabo Swinney.

In our Breaking Down Clemson’s Top Targets series, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at some of the top names on the Tigers’ board, where they stand with them and more. In this article, we focus on Nyland Green:

Profile:

Position: CB

Hometown (High School): Covington, Ga. (Newton)

Height, Weight: 6-1, 180

Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 3 CB, No. 3 state, No. 24 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 9 CB, No. 13 state, No. 112 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 15 CB, No. 14 state, No. 176 national (Rivals)

Recruitment rundown:

Green received an offer from Clemson when he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, then returned to campus for the Texas A&M game in September.

Before the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in mid-March due to COVID-19, Green was able to visit Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee with teammates. They had planned to make a stop at Clemson as well but could not make the trip after in-person recruiting was shut down.

A decision does not appear to be on the horizon for Green. It remains to be seen if he will render a commitment before his senior season or if his recruitment will extend into the fall.

Where Clemson stands:

The Tigers are in a good spot with Green right now despite the fact they haven’t hosted him for a visit since last fall. Clemson has turned up the heat on him of late and ramped up communication, with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables leading the charge.

We believe Clemson is the team to beat for Green as things stand now, though schools such as Auburn and Georgia are in the hunt and legitimate competition.

Expect the Tigers to get Green back on campus after the NCAA gives recruits the green light to resume taking visits. It figures to be an important visit for both Green and Clemson when the time comes.

What Clemson would get:

Green fits the mold of what the Tigers look for in a cornerback with his size, length and athleticism. He is a prototypical cover corner with excellent ball skills as a two-way player who also sees action at receiver for his high school team. Green can climb the ladder and come down with the football in jump-ball situations, and he is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He is plenty fast enough to stay with speedy receivers and displays impressive acceleration on film. He is physical at the line of scrimmage in press coverage and that is his strength, though he has the ability to play off as well. Green is a versatile player who has also seen action at safety, showing off his range as a deep middle defender.

Green is a well-rounded, outstanding athlete who has the potential to be a lockdown corner in college and will be a great addition for whichever team he decides to suit up for.

