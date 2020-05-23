Clemson's impressive list of quarterbacks

Who is Clemson’s greatest quarterback?

It’s a great question. It is one that is really hard to answer. The Tigers have had their fair share of great quarterbacks through the years.

Three have earned All-American honors. The same three won ACC Player of the Year honors, as well. One of those three won it back-to-back years, while another was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years and won the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards in back-to-back years, as the nation’s best quarterback.

There is also another quarterback who become just the second true freshman in NCAA history to guide his team to a national championship and another who became the first player in FBS history to throw for 2,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards, and he did it twice in his Clemson career.

One former Clemson quarterback holds the ACC record for total career touchdowns and is one of just two quarterbacks in ACC history to throw more than 100 touchdowns in their college careers.

Another Clemson quarterback led the Tigers to three straight ACC Championships, while another one was 4-0 against archrival South Carolina.

In all, 11 Clemson quarterbacks have earned First-Team All-ACC honors. However, just two have done it twice.

Accolades aside, three Clemson quarterbacks have won 32 games as a starter. And just three have guided the Tigers to a national championship.

So, who is Clemson’s best quarterback of all-time?

I have my opinion. And I am sure you have yours. But did you guess the quarterbacks I was talking about above as you were reading this? That is the real question.

Clemson quarterbacks By the Numbers:

2: The number of quarterbacks in FBS history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards. Deshaun Watson was the first to ever do it. He did it in 2015.

20: The number of touchdown passes and home runs hit in the same academic year by former Clemson quarterback and baseball standout Kyle Parker in 2009-’10 academic year. He is the first student-athlete in NCAA history to do both in the same academic year.

27: The number of rushing touchdowns by Woodrow Dantzler in his Clemson career, the most by a Clemson quarterback in history.

107: The number of passing touchdowns by Tajh Boyd, the most by a Clemson quarterback in history.

.961: Trevor Lawrence’s win-percentage as Clemson’s starting quarterback. The best in Clemson history.

5,219: The number of total yards by Deshaun Watson in 2016, an ACC single-season record. He passed for 4,593 yards—also an ACC record—and ran for 626.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame