Clemson converts father of fast-rising OL

A local prospect on Clemson’s radar for the class of 2022 has seen his recruitment take off of late.

Since the calendar turned to May, Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler has received offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia to go with his previous power conference offers from Louisville, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech.

“It feels great to see my recruitment start to pick up,” Sadler told The Clemson Insider. “It’s great to know that all the time I spend working is paying off.”

Sadler (6-5, 295) was invited to visit Clemson in early March, when he was able to tour the facilities, take in a spring practice and spend time with the coaching staff including Dabo Swinney.

“I think very highly of all the coaches that I met up there,” Sadler said. “As far as Coach Swinney I really liked how honest and upbeat he was.”

Sadler’s interest in Clemson spoke for itself during his conversations with the coaches.

“We mostly just discussed the program and what Clemson has to offer,” he said. “We talked very little about me because both parties knew why I was there, nothing needed to be said about that.”

Sadler’s father has been an Alabama fan all his life, but after accompanying his son on the visit to Clemson, things have changed.

“I can confidently say my dad has been converted,” Sadler said. “He loves Clemson.”

As Sadler goes through the recruiting process and evaluates his college options, what will be the most important factors in his eventual decision?

“I’ve never been one to be impressed by jerseys, stadiums, etc.,” he said. “What I’m looking for most are quality people in a quality program that will be the best for achieving my NFL goals.”

