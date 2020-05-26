FBS conferences agree to TV extension to determine early season kickoff times

FBS conferences agree to TV extension to determine early season kickoff times

A Joint Statement on Behalf of the Football Bowl Subdivision Conferences, along with CBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and Their Affiliated Networks:

Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline. These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.

