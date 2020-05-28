Clemson Flashback: Tigers become ‘Best Ever’ with thumping of Alabama

Ever since he became Clemson’s starting quarterback in Week 5 of the 2018 season. Everyone waited for Trevor Lawrence to have a freshman moment.

It was supposed to happen against a ranked NC State team in Week 8. It never happened as the true freshman led the Tigers to a rout of the Wolfpack.

It was supposed to happen at a ranked Boston College team in Week 11. It never happened as Clemson won by 20 points at Chestnut Hill.

It was supposed to happen in the College Football Playoff Semifinals against Notre Dame. It never happened as Lawrence diced up the Irish on his way to being named Cotton Bowl MVP.

So, in the week leading up to the national championship game, just about everyone expected Lawrence to have his freshman moment. After all, this is Alabama. This is the King of the SEC. There is no way the Tide is going to let a blonde hair quarterback with a nickname of “Sunshine” beat them.

This is the game for sure Lawrence will have his freshman moment.

Well, it never happened.

Lawrence was named the MVP of the championship game after he completed 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 44-16 victory, winning the program its second national championship in three years.

“That doesn’t mean as much as being able to be a part of this team,” Lawrence said afterward. “Really it’s true, even if we didn’t go all this way and win a National Championship, this has been a team that I’ll never forget for one, and it’s just been amazing, the focus and how driven this team is has been unbelievable.

“Just these seniors, just taking me in, and they kind of dragged me along until I got my feet under me, they’re awesome people as well as players.”

In coming the first true freshman to win a national championship since 1985, Lawrence completed 8-of-10 passes for 240 yards on third down. All three of his touchdown passes came on third down, as did his 62-yard pass to Tee Higgins to set up the Tigers’ first offensive score of the night.

“I mean, the games like this you’ve got to make big plays, and the guys that we have, they definitely did that. You just give them a chance, and they’ll come down with it. Like I said about the O-line, same thing about the receivers and running backs and everyone else. Just amazing players and really just so proud of them. It took a lot to get here, but really just proud of those guys.”

Because of Lawrence, Clemson finished the night with 482 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per play.

“It was just surreal,” he said. “So yeah, it was even better. It’s always great just to get another game with this group of guys. Like I said, just been an amazing year. But yeah, it was amazing.

“Obviously, our fans were awesome, traveled well. So, thank you all for that. And then yeah, just an unbelievable experience.”

Everything seemed to be going well for Alabama at the start of the game.

The Tide won the toss and kicked off to Clemson and forced a three-and-out. Then Tagovailoa completed two passes and Bama was on the move with a first down at its own 41.

But what Tagovailoa and Alabama did not know is that Clemson had them right where they wanted them. On the next play, the Tide’s All-American quarterback thought the Tigers’ were in man coverage, so when Isaiah Simmons came on a corner blitz, Tagovailoa thought he was throwing to an open receiver.

Instead, A.J. Terrell was playing zone and Tagovailoa threw the football right to the Clemson corner. The sophomore from Atlanta obliged and took the football 44 yards for a touchdown.

Alabama was stunned, and Clemson had a 7-0 lead.

“We thought they would throw the ball to us based on what we were doing with our SAM,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “We were in a cloud coverage, something we really haven’t done going into the game and it worked out to perfection.”

A lot worked out for the Clemson defense in the national championship game. Though it gave up 443 yards to the Tide, it held them to a season-low 16 points, the fewest ever for a Nick Saban coached team at Alabama.

“Obviously, that is Alabama. They are going to make some plays,” Venables said. “I am so proud of those guys for not getting discouraged and to continue to believe in themselves and in each other.”

Alabama had its opportunities. On its first three possessions of the second half it reached the Clemson red zone area, only to be turned away each time.

The Tide reached the Clemson 22, 14 and 2-yard line and failed to get the ball into the end zone or come away with any points.

“To see them go out as champs and as the number one scoring defense in all of football, 15-0, the best ever and the best offense I have been around. To me, they are just a little bit better than Southern Cal’s offense in 2004 so whatever that means,” Venables said. “This is a special performance and a special year. This is a great legacy these guys have lived out and I cannot thank them enough.

“I think your character and your leaderships is revealed in those moments. It is easy to say, but that is what it comes do. It is a sure will to win and compete and not to be discouraged and not be denied and find a way. They epitomized all of those things in those series.”

Other than the Tigers’ two interceptions on Tagovailoa, the defense also snuffed out an Alabama fake field goal after the Tide’s opening drive of the third quarterback bogged down at the Clemson 22. Nyles Pinckney busted through the line and tackled holder Mac Jones for a loss.

“We stemmed to a Cover 2, which was like no block,” Venables said. “We went into the game knowing they would have a fake and we showed one front and steamed to another and played Cover 2 to it and sniffed it out, so it was game plan specific just assuming there might be a critical time in the game where they might be able to seize the momentum and make that play. We always have different field goal fake defenses, but this one was game plan specific and guys executed it to perfection.”

The Tigers closed out arguably the greatest single-season by a college football team with their thumping of Alabama.

“We are the best ever. Until somebody does what we did, go 15-0 and how we did it! We are the best ever,” defensive end Austin Bryant said.

