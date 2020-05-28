Touted Texas WR very interested in Clemson, wants to visit

While Clemson is not yet finished with its wide receiver recruiting for the 2021 class, the Tigers have already begun the process of evaluating and identifying prospects at the position who could emerge as top targets for them in the next cycle.

One highly touted wideout on Clemson’s radar is Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position per 247Sports.

Burton (6-0, 165) told TCI he has been in contact with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and explained what he knows about the Tigers’ interest in him.

“They have told me they are really slow when it comes to offering kids, which I like that process,” Burton said. “They like me as a WR for some of the things I can do, my route running, what I do after the catch and the ability I have to go up and high point a ball. The WR coach has told me I will be one of the first dudes they offer in the 2022 class as far as WR.”

Burton feels honored by the love he is getting from Clemson, a school that has staked its claim as “Wide Receiver U.”

“It means a lot knowing the trust and confidence they have in me,” he said, “and also it’s always exciting to have a school as big as Clemson recruit you when they have had so much WR success.”

The interest between Clemson and Burton is, as you’d expect, mutual.

“I really like Clemson and just looking forward to building a better relationship with the staff,” he said. “Visiting Clemson will definitely be on my list of schools to visit!”

Along with Clemson, there are several other schools Burton wants to eventually check out following the ongoing NCAA dead period, which has been extended through July 31.

“Ohio State, Bama, Clemson, OU, Georgia,” he listed.

Burton holds offers from all of those schools besides Clemson to go with offers from Texas, Stanford, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

Right now, Burton says he does not have any leaders in his recruitment.

“Not favorites,” he said, “but schools I definitely want to know and see more about!”

So far, Burton has only been able to visit Texas and Oklahoma. He had planned to make a West Coast swing this spring but was unable to due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a sophomore last season, Burton grabbed 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch.

