Clemson interest ‘a dream come true’ for top-100 recruit

Steelton (Pa.) Steelton-Highspire four-star athlete Mehki Flowers is a top two-way prospect in the 2022 class, and Clemson is very interested in his talent on both sides of the ball.

The top-100 national prospect per 247Sports is on the Tigers’ recruiting boards for both offense and defense.

“They love me on both sides of the ball,” Flowers told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve talked to Coach (Brent) Venables about defense. He told me he loved what he saw on film and that I’m on the defensive board for the safety/hybrid position. Shortly after I talked to Coach (Tyler) Grisham, and he told me he loves my game at wideout and that he put me on the offensive board.”

Flowers (6-1, 185) is sincerely honored to be on Clemson’s radar and has grown fond of the program while following it from afar.

“It means a lot to me knowing that a program like that is even showing interest. A dream come true honestly,” he said. “I like the school and program a lot. The staff is genuine, and it seems like a school coming from Pennsylvania I would still feel at home there.”

According to Flowers, Arizona State, Penn State and Rutgers have been recruiting him hardest among the schools on his offer list, which also includes Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Nebraska and West Virginia among others. Position wise, he is being most heavily recruited as a safety right now.

Three schools have made an especially strong impression on Flowers to this point in the process.

“ASU, Penn State and Virginia Tech are standing out for me right now,” he said.

Flowers wants to visit Clemson sometime after the NCAA’s dead period is over, while he also wants to check out Arizona State, West Virginia and other schools he hasn’t been to yet.

If Clemson’s interest in Flowers ultimately turns into a scholarship offer, it would make the Tigers one of the top contenders for his commitment.

“They would fit at a very high spot in my recruitment,” he said. “Would be a favorite heading into my junior and senior year.”

Flowers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect from Pennsylvania and No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

