Clemson OL target talks final 5, decision timeline

On Saturday, Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington narrowed down his recruitment when he named a final five of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and LSU via social media.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Pennington, who feels relieved after releasing his short list.

“It takes a lot of stress off of me with having to try and keep up with so many schools, not trying to be prideful,” Pennington said. “But it gives me a chance to really focus in on these five.”

Pennington (6-5, 325) picked up an offer from Clemson after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and most recently visited campus in January for the Tigers’ elite junior day after attending their game against Texas A&M at Death Valley in the fall.

While Pennington likes a lot about Clemson, there is one reason in particular he included it among his finalists.

“Clemson’s a great school,” he said. “The main reason being I feel as if they care a lot about spiritual development.”

Pennington has been in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell about returning to campus.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Caldwell and I plan on getting back down but I want to visit other schools first,” Pennington said.

The No. 9 offensive guard in the 2021 class per 247Sports and ESPN, Pennington is in the process of planning visits for after the NCAA dead period, which was recently extended through July 31.

“We are setting up dates so I can get down to some schools I want to see more,” he said.

As for the other four schools in Pennington’s top five, he explained why they made the cut.

“All of these schools I feel are great places to go and be a student-athlete,” he said. “They have what I’m looking for academically.”

As of now, Pennington is not close to a decision.

“I don’t know for sure yet but I’m planning on making my commitment after the season,” he said.

