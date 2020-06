4-star LB scores Clemson offer

Clemson has offered Salisbury (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalon Walker.

Walker announced the offer via Twitter on Monday. His offer list also includes Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

He is considered the No. 15 outside linebacker and No. 176 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Clemson played host to Walker for a visit during spring practice in March.