Another 5-star Clemson offer out

Recruiting

Clemson has extended another offer to a five-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced the offer Monday via Twitter.

Shaw most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June after attending the Orange & White spring game the previous April.

As a sophomore last season, Shaw was extremely productive as he totaled 110 tackles, including 18 for loss and 12 sacks, to go with 19 quarterback hurries.

Clemson also offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson on Monday.

Clemson has offered a few offensive linemen in the 2022 class today, including Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound class of 2022 recruit reported the offer via Twitter. He (…)

2hr

One of several offers that Clemson dispensed on Monday was given to Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star offensive lineman Gunner Givens. The Tigers join Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn (…)

2hr

Among several 2022 prospects who received offers from Clemson on Monday was Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson, a five-star prospect per Rivals. Jackson, who lists close to 40 total (…)

2hr

Clemson is starting to roll out offers to prospects in the 2022 class, and one of them went out to Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler. Sadler announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday, saying (…)

5hr

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson basketball standout Aamir Simms has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for his senior season. Simms declared himself eligible for (…)

