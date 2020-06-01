Another 5-star Clemson offer out

Clemson has extended another offer to a five-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced the offer Monday via Twitter.

Shaw most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June after attending the Orange & White spring game the previous April.

As a sophomore last season, Shaw was extremely productive as he totaled 110 tackles, including 18 for loss and 12 sacks, to go with 19 quarterback hurries.

Clemson also offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson on Monday.