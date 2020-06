Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star linebacker TJ Dudley has received an offer from Clemson, he announced Monday evening.

Dudley has around two dozen offers in total, with schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and West Virginia comprising his list.

As a sophomore last season, Dudley registered 117 total tackles including 20 for loss and 7.5 sacks.