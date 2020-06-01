Clemson offers nation's No. 1 LB

Recruiting

Clemson dispensed an offer Monday to the nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class.

Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson four-star Shawn Murphy announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Murphy is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

