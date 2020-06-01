Clemson sees Isaiah Simmons in top-50 national recruit

Marietta (Ga.) four-star athlete Daniel Martin, one of the top prospects in the 2022 class, has seen his recruitment take off in the last couple of months as offers from major programs have rolled in.

LSU gave Martin his latest offer last Wednesday, joining a long list of schools that have offered him since April 1 including Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Nebraska and Oregon.

Martin feels grateful to have garnered attention this spring despite not being able to practice with his high school team in front of college coaches during the evaluation period because of the coronavirus.

“Thankful college coaches were watching film during COVID-19,” Martin said to The Clemson Insider. “I was concerned when I knew we wouldn’t have spring ball.”

A couple of schools besides those that have offered are showing interest in Martin, who is ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect in the country for his class by 247Sports.

“Clemson and Florida,” Martin said.

What specifically intrigues the Tigers about the 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising junior?

“Size and film,” Martin said. “They see me like Isaiah Simmons.”

Martin made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Texas A&M game as a sophomore last season and hopes to return to campus during his junior year.

“I really like their program,” he said. “Hard working and competitive program.”

Martin claims no favorites at this early stage of his recruitment, with there being a lot of schools he hasn’t had a chance to check out yet.

“I want to be able to visit and actually talk more with coaches,” he said.

If the Tigers enter the mix with an offer to Martin in the future, he said “they would probably be at least top 10” in his recruitment.

“Would have to see where they would really see me in 2022 and the relationship that we build,” he added.

As a sophomore last season, Martin amassed 74 total tackles including 12 for loss.

