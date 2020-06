Norfolk (Va.) Norview four-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced an offer from Clemson on Monday evening.

Alabama offered Everette last month, joining Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State and Tennessee among others on his offer sheet.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked as the No. 171 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.