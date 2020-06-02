Clemson offers Ohio State commit

Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter four-star athlete CJ Hicks reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday via Twitter.

Hicks has been committed to Ohio State since May 1.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising junior has over 30 offers in total, with schools such as Oregon, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M among them.

Hicks has the ability to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 15 athlete and No. 162 overall prospect in the 2022 class.