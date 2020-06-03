Clemson player enters the transfer portal

Clemson’s Drew Donathan has entered his name into the transfer portal The Clemson Insider learned on Wednesday.

Donathan, a catcher on the Clemson baseball team, has been a spot starter and pinch-hitter since his freshman season in 2018. He has a career .238 average at Clemson with a .238 slugging percentage and .370 on-base percentage in 13 games over two active seasons. He started five of those games. He had two RBIs.

The redshirt junior was 0-for-2 off the bench this past season. In 2019, he suffered a leg injury in the fall of 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season. He received a medical redshirt.

In 2018, as a true freshmen, Donathan hit .263 with two RBIs, a .400 on-base percentage, four walks and a hit-by-pitch in 11 games, including five starts as the designated hitter. He was 3-for-8 (.375) with runners on base.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame