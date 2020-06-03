Tigers in good health as they set to return from COVID-19 layoff

As the Clemson football team prepares to get back to work next week with voluntary workouts, head coach Dabo Swinney reports the team is in a good spot from a health standpoint.

Swinney said earlier this week, Mario Goodrich had his ankle scoped back in April and that the Clemson cornerback will be back in Clemson next Monday. Right now, he is the only scholarship player not in town going through pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine.

The Kansas City native missed the nine practices the Tigers had prior to COVID-19 shutting everything down back on March 12. Goodrich had his surgery back home and has been rehabbing there.

“He is doing well. He had a little fragment or something they had to scope out of there,” Swinney said. “They were going to do it here after we got back [from spring break], if it wasn’t where they wanted him to be. But obviously, we did not get back.

“He is doing well. He is doing really well. He is actually staying out there this week. He is the only one that is not back, as far as our scholarship guys. He will be back by [June 8]. He will have one more week to finish his therapy out there, but he is doing well. I don’t expect any issues.”

Swinney also updated the status of safety Nolan Turner and defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. Both missed the Tigers’ nine practices this spring due to injuries. Turner had shoulder surgery after the national championship game, while Pinckney’s high-ankle sprain from the College Football Playoff win over Ohio State was still bothering him at the time.

“Nolan is doing great and Nyles has really been working hard and progressing as well,” Swinney said. “I have been getting updates from Danny [Poole] and our coaches and everybody is progressing and doing really well. Nolan, in particular, he is pretty much doing everything full speed. I think he is in a really good spot.”

