4-star Tampa WR: ‘Clemson is my dream school’

Clemson has doled out 20-plus offers to rising junior recruits since last Monday, June 1, but has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer to a wide receiver in the 2022 class.

A number of wideouts are receiving significant interest from the Tigers, though, including Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech four-star Greg Gaines.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass catcher was recently in contact with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham as the two begin to build a relationship.

“We pretty much talked about how my recruiting was going, how he wanted to start to get to know each other and how Clemson’s recruiting process is different from any other schools,” Gaines told The Clemson Insider. “We also talked about some things he saw that I could work on more and things he likes about my film.”

The subject of a potential offer from the Tigers came up during their conversation.

“He told me I was high in the class of 22 recruits because I had very few things that were bad on my film, and that’s why he said I was high in the recruiting class for them,” Gaines said. “He also said once Coach Swinney begins to let them offer my class, an offer could come.”

If the offer comes his way, Gaines says it “would mean a lot” to him.

“Clemson is my dream school and a very top-ranked school,” he added. “That will let me know that my talent and my dedication is being seen by some of the highest schools in college football.”

Gaines has already garnered offers from more than 20 programs, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

According to Gaines, the Tigers will factor prominently into the mix if they decide to join his offer list.

“They would stand high in my recruitment,” he said, “mainly because of how I know people succeed for sure coming out of the university and me already knowing a couple things about the program in general, sports and athletic wise.”

Gaines, who camped at Clemson last summer, is interested in getting back on campus to learn more about the school and program.

”A thing I would like to see is how the practices are and see how the team’s chemistry and things Coach Swinney does to build up the program to be how great they are,” he said. “I would also like to see more of how the campus life is.”

Gaines has some other college trips in mind that he wants to make as well after the NCAA ends its ongoing ban on visits. All in-person recruiting has been shut down since March 13 and remains suspended through at least July 31.

“There are a few schools I look forward to going to hopefully,” he said. “I would say Penn State, FSU, Auburn and a couple more.”

Gaines named Penn State, Virginia Tech, Iowa and USF as some of the schools recruiting him hard right now. He said he doesn’t have any favorites currently but is starting to look more into schools and their programs.

As a sophomore last season, Gaines grabbed 39 receptions for 664 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and caught eight touchdown passes.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!