Current, former players and athletes come to Swinney’s aid on character attacks

The last few days have been tough on the Clemson football program and specifically head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson coach’s character has come under question on social media platforms by some in the media, such as ESPN’s Bomani Jones.

Also, a picture of Swinney wearing a shirt that said “Football Matters” circulated Saturday evening that led to other national media members, such as ESPN’s David Hale and USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken, to question Swinney more. The validity of the picture and when it was taken was immediately questioned, yet comments about Swinney continued to follow.

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Swinney’s former players for their response on these attacks, as well as collecting responses from current and former players on Twitter, as well as current and former basketball players.

Here is what those that know coach Swinney the best had to say about his character as a coach and as a man:

Current quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Twitter: “Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”

Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

“Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well.”

Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well. https://t.co/rEltRyh0T5 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

Current Clemson linebacker Bryton Constantin: “Coach Swinney is not bringing pain to this team or any of us as players. He’s the most honest and humble coach in college football. So don’t come shooting as his character like you know him or know what goes on on this team. I promise you we are straight over here.”

Coach Swinney is not bringing pain to this team or any of us as players. He’s the most honest and humble coach in college football. So don’t come shooting as his character like you know him or know what goes on on this team. I promise you we straight ov here. https://t.co/PnTNdJ8vUH — Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) June 7, 2020

Current Clemson defensive back Ray Thornton II’s mother: “Y’all are really reaching with all this Clemson stuff, don’t come for DABO that’s a protest YOU DONT WANT TO SEE.”

“Black, White, Purple, Green, Orange, hell even that ugly Bama Crimson color, whatever color u may be….there isn’t a racist bone, cell or chromosome in DABO’S BODY!!! Cant pay me to think otherwise! I love all people and he does too! JUST PRAY PEOPLE.”

Current Clemson offensive lineman Will Putnam: “Coach Swinney has been nothing but a class act. He treats us fairly and with respect. A players coach!!!”

Coach Swinney has been nothing but a class act. He treats us fairly and with respect. A players coach!!! — Will Putnam (@BigWillPut) June 7, 2020

Current Coach and former player Miguel Chavis (2007-’10): “Dabo Swinney went into his living room and made a promise to his mom, best friend’s mom and big sister. He promised to always love that boy and develop him into a good man. He promised that boy would would graduate and gain tools In life to one day be a good dad, husband, and neighbor to all people… that boy is ME!!!!! I fell in love with Jesus, met my wife and got my bachelor’s degree at Clemson University, under the LOVE and CARE of Coach. I now have 4 beautiful multiracial kids, own 3 houses, invest in my players’ lives and the lives of college students in my community…Coach. Kept. Every. Single. Promise…and he’s STILL doing it today!”

(1/4) There once was a multi-racial kid raised by a single mother of 5 who had a lot of God-given talents, but was more lost than an Easter egg. He tried to fight his coach during a game his JR year. He had to go to prep school to qualify. He moved 10 times before he turned 18. — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(2/4) Dabo Swinney went into his living room and made a promise to his mom, best friend’s mom and big sister. He promised to always love that boy and develop him into a good man. He promised that boy would would graduate and gain tools In life to one day be a good dad, husband, — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(3/4)…and neighbor to all people… that boy is ME!!!!! I fell in love with Jesus, met my wife and got my bachelor’s degree at Clemson University, under the LOVE and CARE of Coach. I now have 4 beautiful multiracial kids, own 3 houses, invest in my players’ lives — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(4/4)…and the lives of college students in my community…Coach. Kept. Every. Single. Promise…and he’s STILL doing it today! LIKE and RETWEET so we can tell the WHOLE truth. #ThankYouCoachSwinney — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

Current Coach and former player Deandre McDaniel (2007-’10): “Clout Chasing ain’t the Way Bro!!”

Layman’s Terms for “Clout Chasing”- Seeking Attn for popularity and fame! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) June 5, 2020

The Devil is Working Overtime!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Put on your Armour of God. Stay focused. Stay prayed up. Love! — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) June 7, 2020

Current Coach and former player Rod McDowell (2010-’13): “Deeply sorry. I’ve been given an opportunity to bring together and educate. Hurts when I’m passionate when it comes to my surrounding. When things aren’t true or the story is played with info fishing for likeness, I get heartbroken.”

Deeply sorry, I’ve been giving a opportunity to bring together and educate. Hurts when I’m passionate when it comes to my surrounding. When things aren’t true or the story is played with into fishing for likeness, I get 💔. — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) June 7, 2020

Here’s to some of y’all reporters and outsiders looking in, who’s looking for fame! pic.twitter.com/lodstiDpCo — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) June 7, 2020

Current Clemson Basketball Star Aamir Simms: “Y’all get off Dabo man, at this point y’all just trying to fill headlines and that’s sad.”

Y’all get off Dabo man😅 at this point y’all just trying to fill headlines and that’s sad — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) June 7, 2020

Former Clemson offensive lineman Brandon Thomas (2010-’13): “I’m not sure who these reporters are; I’ve never heard of them. But I can tell you this, they are clueless to the type of man Coach Swinney is. Is Coach Swinney perfect? Heck no! He’ll be the first one to tell you that. As far as I know, there’s only been one man that was perfect. And that man was Jesus Christ. I personally don’t remember this moment in 2013 that these guys are referring to. I can’t draw conclusions because I didn’t witness what happened, so I don’t know for sure. But what I do know is that Coach Swinney leads by example. He has always put building his athletes’ character first, and football second. Right now, our country is hurting. People are hurting. People are looking for things to cause further divide rather than bringing awareness of the issue and trying to bring people together. Instead of speculating and twisting truths, spend some time with the man the way his players have, and you’ll see he’s a man of great character.”

Former Clemson defensive tackle Jock McKissic (2005-’08): “Personally, I feel that we’re in a crucial time in this country. There are vividly guilty, murderers, killing black men in America. The fact we’re talking about a ‘Football Matters’ shirt that this man has had forever, is asinine. Most of these stories are coming up, due to the climate we’re in. The attention and press attention it gets is at an all-time high, hence this interview/article. So, do I believe it could all be for attention, yes! I can’t say the stories are false, based upon evidence, because I wasn’t there during these years. Although, based upon track record, reputation, and character, I’d say they’re extremely hard to believe. Coach Swinney has clearly set the bar in college football for leading a program by accountability, character, and faith, so certain things just don’t align with who he has been. Growing up in the South, Alabama to be exact, I’ve seen/witnessed the likeness of prejudice people and racists. There’s a level of uneasiness & hesitancy involved in their demeanors, two things that don’t live in Dabo Swinney. So, as to my personal encounters, and experiences with him, he’s A1. Absolutely one of the last people I’d expect these accusations of. I think it’d be brutally tiring to dedicate his life to bettering the lives, of majority “black” men off the field, as he does if he had a racist foundation. He’d use players up on the field and just let them figure it out off of the field, like a great amount of college coaches do. Now, I’m headed to a protest, to use my voice in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd; three people who were brutally murdered for their skin color. I’d like to refocus on the guilty and not far-fetched accusations.”

Former wide receiver Aaron Kelly (2005-’08): “I’m not surprised people are attacking his character. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of world we live in. People will tend to look for the bad in a lot of situations especially when a person for the most part seems to come from the moral high ground. However, I believe Dabo said himself that you can’t please everyone. And no one is perfect, so there will never be a perfect answer to anything that will please everyone. From my view point and how I was personally treated by Coach, I have a lot of respect for him. I heard about the comment that was made and the way Dabo handled it. I may have handled it differently. However, I wasn’t there and I don’t know all of the factors that went into it and also don’t really know the person well that said it. Overall, I think Coach Swinney has a very positive track record and again personally I have respect for him.”

Former Clemson basketball start Sharone Wright: “Once again, it’s always those that didn’t play AT ALL. Some of these dudes kill me. Cowardly waiting ten years later trying to get clout. Dabo Swinney is no racist. I’m a black and from the south. You’re a special kinda stupid. Opportunity knocked, huh? You think we gonna remember you?”

Once again it’s always those that didn’t play AT ALL. Some of these dudes kill me. Cowardly waiting ten years later trying to get clout.Dabo Swinney is no racist. I’m a black & from the south. You’re a special kinda stupid.Opportunity knocked huh. You think we gonna remember you? — SHA-RON WRIGHT (@SIXTHPICK94) June 7, 2020

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!