Mutual interest between Tigers, talented Texas LB

Clemson is showing interest in Jordan Crook, a talented class of 2022 linebacker from Duncanville (Texas) High School, and the interest is mutual.

Crook (6-0, 225) has been in contact with his area recruiter for the Tigers, assistant coach Mickey Conn, who wants to get Crook on campus for a visit after the NCAA ends the dead period it instituted for in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve actually talked to Coach Conn,” Crook told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve talked to him a few times. We talked about being down, building a relationship and potentially getting an offer.”

Prospects won’t be allowed to visit college campuses until at least the beginning of August due to the recent extension of the dead period, though Crook is looking to check out Clemson as soon as he can.

“Definitely,” he said. “I definitely want to get down.”

Crook is a versatile player who has lined up all over the field in his first two seasons at the high school level, but the Tigers and defensive coordinator Brent Venables are recruiting him as an inside linebacker.

“(Conn) told me him and Coach Venables watched my film and they liked it a lot,” Crook said. “He likes how I play all positions; they like athletes.”

Crook, who is closing in on 20 scholarship offers, hopes to add Clemson to his list in the future.

“It would mean a lot,” he said.

“The winning culture, that’s what sticks out to me the most,” he added of Dabo Swinney’s program.

Crook’s offer list includes Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State, Southern Cal, Washington, Nebraska, Missouri and Georgia Tech, among others.

Right now, Crook says his recruitment is “pretty wide open” and he plans to make his decision “probably in the next year and a half.”

Several programs are currently standing out to Crook by how hard they are coming after him.

“Washington, Baylor, Oklahoma State’s been recruiting me pretty hard,” he said. “There’s been a few more schools I’ve been talking to a lot – Nebraska, USC… Those are really who’s been recruiting me pretty hard.”

Crook named Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State and Oklahoma as some of the schools he wants to visit after on-campus recruiting opens back up, along with Clemson.

