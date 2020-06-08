‘We are a unified football team’: Swinney stands by his players

Dabo Swinney went to the internet Monday evening as he addressed Clemson fans, the media and anyone who was watching.

“This is an historic time in our world and in our country and, as a coach and as a team, we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice, and police brutality,” Swinney said.

Swinney delivered a 14-minute video on ClemsonTigers.com and on Clemson’s social media platforms, where he addressed the Danny Pearman incident and the two attacks on his own character over the weekend. But the Tigers’ head coach opened his video by bragging about his players and how proud he is of them for standing up and being leaders in this time difficult time following the horrific death of George Floyd.

“I have always believed actions are a lot louder than words and I love our team for the actions that they have already taken with a great townhall meeting and lots of communications in our position meetings,” Swinney said. “We had a wonderful senior meeting last week with great discussion and it was awesome to see and hear our young men speak, and just wonderfully brotherly love.”

The Clemson football team returned to the Allen Reeves Football Facility on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down on March 12. Players reported for COVID-19 testing so they can be cleared to begin voluntary workouts this week.

Swinney said they will have a team meeting and will do “many other things” as they all get back to campus. The Tigers’ coach says he cannot speak enough about the action his players have already taken.

Though Swinney did not discuss it in the video, Clemson Football players are planning a protest this Saturday at Bowman Field in Clemson.

“We are just a football program, and I am just a football coach. But Clemson has been a leader on and off the field for the past decade and we will continue to be a leader and light for many,” he said. “We are a unified football team and we will work to unify others by how we serve, by how we play the game and how we do our jobs as a staff.

“We have always had great leadership within our program, and man this team is no different. It has been incredible to see this brilliant group of young people lead right now. I am so proud of them. This group of leaders on this team, they are ready to lead the way and being a part of the solution for this country. I stand with my players and I will help them any way I can to unify people and to help create positive change.”

