Alabama hungry to get back to CFP, play Clemson

Last year, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers prevented there from being a Clemson vs. Alabama meeting in the College Football Playoff for a fifth year. It also did not help that Tua Tagovailoa broke his hip against Mississippi State and was lost for the remainder of the season.

However, though a year late, the Clemson-Alabama V meeting almost seems destined to happen in 2020. Clemson and Alabama are both loaded with five and four-star talent on their rosters and both seem in position to make yet another run at a national championship.

Clemson will once again be the team to beat when the 2020 football season begins. At least that is what some preseason polls think, such as Athlon Magazine, which has the Tigers ranked No. 1 in its rankings.

But don’t be fooled. Alabama is right behind the Tigers at No. 2. After not making the playoff for the first time in the CFP era, head coach Nick Saban is sure to have his team ready to make another run.

All eyes now turn to Mac Jones at quarterback, who has already begun his duty of taking over for Tagovailoa. Jones played well in the three games he started at the end of the season and proved he can handle the pressure of being the Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

Jones will get a chance to prove what he can do first, but behind him is super talented freshman Bryce Young.

The good news for Alabama fans, is their two quarterbacks will get plenty of help in the backfield. The Tide has one of the best running back rooms in the country, which is led by the return of Najee Harris, as well as talent runners in Brian Robinson Jr., and Trey Sanders.

It also helps that the offensive line is once again loaded with talent and is as deep and strong as any unit in the country.

At wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are now in the NFL, but DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are back. They have more than enough firepower and playmaking ability to make defensive secondaries nervous.

Alabama will once again be good on the defensive side of the ball. The secondary is once again the strength of the unit, while the return of Dylan Moses, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is a big get at linebacker.

The defensive line should also be a year older and wiser and look more like what Tide fans are accustomed to, as Christian Barmore, D.J. Dale and Byron Young all return.

Alabama will be tested early in the first three weeks of the season. The Tide will play Southern Cal in the season opener (Sept. 5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Two weeks later (Sept. 19) they host Georgia.

Their toughest road games are at Tennessee on Oct. 24 and at LSU on Nov. 7. They then host Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28.

