Clemson recruiting: What's left on offense for 2021?

Clemson currently has 14 commitments in its 2021 class, which checks in at No. 2 nationally right now behind only Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Dabo Swinney has estimated his program will sign around 18 prospects in this cycle, and although we expect the final number of takes to be slightly higher, it’s clear that available space in the class is limited – and the Tigers are going after top-tier talent to fill the final spots.

In this article, The Clemson Insider gives a rundown of Clemson’s 2021 class on the offensive side of the ball and takes a look at what’s left for the Tigers as far as offensive recruiting for the current cycle:

QB

Commits: 1 – Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee three-star Bubba Chandler

What’s left: As things stand now, it is likely Chandler will be the lone quarterback Clemson signs in its 2021 class, though the possibility of the Tigers adding a second quarterback if a scholarship becomes available later in the cycle isn’t completely out of the question.

Chandler, a two-sport athlete, is expected to play baseball for the Tigers as well. He was originally a UGA baseball pledge but decommitted from the Bulldogs a few days after receiving an offer from Clemson’s football program on May 7, and subsequently committed to the Tigers on May 20.

RB

Commits: 2 – Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star Will Shipley, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Phil Mafah

What’s left: Clemson only went after two running backs in this cycle and was successful in landing both of them. Two is the number of running backs the Tigers have planned to sign, so they are done recruiting the position for the 2021 class.

Mafah became the first commitment in Clemson’s 2021 class last August. Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back, committed to Clemson over Notre Dame on May 5.

WR

Commits: 3 – Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star Troy Stellato

What’s left: Stellato’s commitment to the Tigers last week means they probably won’t take any more receivers in the 2021 class. However, there is still a chance Clemson could decide to add one more at the end of the cycle if the scholarship numbers were to change and a spot opened up.

The only receiver besides Stellato that Clemson has been recruiting of late is Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka. The nation’s top-ranked receiver dropped a top four of Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington last month, but the Buckeyes are seen as the clear team to beat right now.

TE

Commits: 1 – Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star Jake Briningstool

What’s left: Clemson only offered one tight end in the 2021 class and got their guy in Briningstool, the No. 1 tight end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers are not pursuing any other tight ends in this cycle.

OL

Commits: 2 – Damascus (Md.) four-star Ryan Linthicum, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star Marcus Tate

What’s left: The Tigers are looking to round out their 2021 O-line class by landing a couple of elite tackles. Their top targets are Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star Tristan Leigh (pictured at top of article) and Lititz (Pa.) Warwick five-star Nolan Rucci.

Clemson, Penn State and Wisconsin are the main teams in the mix for Rucci, whose father, Todd, was an O-lineman for the Nittany Lions and older brother, Hayden, is a redshirt freshman tight end for the Badgers. The Tigers hosted Rucci for the Florida State game last October and then solidified themselves as a top contender when they got him back on campus for a multi-day visit in early March. Penn State has long been viewed as the favorite to eventually land Rucci, though he doesn’t appear close to making a decision.

It doesn’t look like Leigh will commit to a school anytime soon, either. He released a top 15 last month comprised of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Cal, UCF, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Clemson has been in a great spot with Leigh since he visited for the program’s elite junior day in January, but there is a long way to go here. LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama are some of the other schools that have been legitimately in the conversation.

Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star Dietrick Pennington is another notable offensive lineman on the Tigers’ board. He is working with a top four of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and LSU.

