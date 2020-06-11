Clemson Flashback: Spiller is one the best players in college football history

C.J. Spiller is not only one of the greatest running backs in Clemson history, he is one of the greatest players in the history of college football.

The 2009 unanimous All-American, totaled 7,588 all-purpose yards in his four years at Clemson, the fourth highest total in NCAA history and 1,700 more than any other player in ACC history.

C.J. Spiller was the first player in the Dabo Swinney era to earn All-American status. Check out this photo gallery of Spiller’s 2009 season, as well as other pictures during and after his Clemson career.

In 2009, Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy race and was named the ACC Player of the Year after he set an ACC single-season record with 2,680 all-purpose yards. He led the Tigers to the ACC Championship Game for the first time and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after rushing for a career-high 234 yards and scoring four touchdowns against Georgia Tech.

Spiller, who will be enshrined in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame later this year, also had record performances against Miami and Florida State in 2009, while also setting the ACC record for kickoff returns and special teams returns for touchdowns in a season and in a career.

The Lake Butler, Fla., native was electrifying every time he touched the football, and everyone wanted to get a glimpse of him so they could see what he would do next. Spiller scored a then Clemson record 21 touchdowns, by running the football, catching it, and returning it.

Oh, by the way, he also threw for a touchdown in his Clemson career. There was nothing Spiller could not do, as evident by his All-American status on the track. He was also Dabo Swinney’s first All-American as Clemson’s head coach.

Sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2009

Unanimous first-team All-American as a senior in 2009.

ACC Player of the Year in 2009.

First-team All-American as a kick returner and second-team as a running back according to Walter Camp Foundation. First player in history to be named at two different positions in same year by Walter Camp.

Set an all-time NCAA record for career returns for touchdowns with eight (7 kickoff and one punt)

In 2009, first player in ACC history with 1,000 yards rushing and 500 receiving in same season.

Had 21 touchdowns of at least 50 mores in his career, 12 more than any other Clemson player.

First-team Academic All-ACC and first-team on the field in 2008.

ACC’s career leader in all-purpose yardage with 7,588, still 1,700 yards more than any other ACC player in history.

All-American in track for 2008-09 academic year. Part of 4X100 relay team that finished third in the nation outdoors.

Ran a 10.30 time in 100 meters that year, 13 th best time in the nation.

best time in the nation. All-American indoors during winter of 2008, he had time of 6.58 in the 60 to finish as eighth best American that year at NCAAs.

Ninth pick of the first round of 2010 NFL Draft by Buffalo, he played eight years in the NFL.

Earned his degree from Clemson in December of 2009

