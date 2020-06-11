Mike Jones announces plans for Saturday's Peaceful Demonstration

Football

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones announced the plans for Saturday’s peaceful demonstration on Twitter.  Jones has been working hard to plan the event for the past week.

The event will be from 6-8 PM and will begin on Bowman Field.

