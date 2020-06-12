Clemson QB commit: ‘I’m ready to win some freaking national championships’

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler has been enjoying life as a Clemson commitment and doesn’t feel as much like the under-the-radar recruit he was before he committed to the Tigers last month.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s different now. People recognize me,” he said, laughing.

Chandler (6-3, 190) saw his profile escalate after Clemson offered him on May 7. Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss all followed suit with offers to him over the next seven days, but he knew he wanted to be a Tiger and so he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program on May 20.

Since then, Chandler has already started to build good relationships with his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2021 class.

“Oh yeah, it’s great,” he said. “It’s been a quick bond. Love all the guys. Of course you’ve got great athletes and great talent, but we’ve just got good dudes.”

Among the 14 commits in Clemson’s 2021 class is a trio of four-star wide receivers in Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato.

Chandler is glad to have weapons like them in the same class, knowing they can make plays for him anytime he passes the ball their way.

“I can throw it anywhere, they’re going to catch it,” he said. “So, that’s always good.”

Not only is Chandler committed to play for the football program, but the two-sport athlete plans to suit up for the baseball team as well and has been communicating with head coach Monte Lee and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy.

“I talk to Coach LeCroy a good bit, and me and Coach Lee, we FaceTime,” Chandler said. “They’re just hoping I have a good summer this year in baseball and they can’t wait to come watch me play.”

An original UGA baseball commitment, Chandler decommitted from the Bulldogs nine days before committed to the Tigers.

As a sophomore baseball player in 2019, Chandler batted .356 while posting a 7-0 record on the mound with 55 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

Chandler isn’t sure yet whether he will enroll early at Clemson next year but likely won’t as he expects to be selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

“I’m going to get drafted next year in the baseball draft next June, so I kind of want to see where I can get drafted at,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t take it, but I still want to see.”

As a junior on the gridiron last season, Chandler completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,763 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 426 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Chandler, who led North Oconee to a 10-2 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs a year ago, has a few team goals in mind for his senior season.

“Win a region championship, win a state championship and just better my teammates so they can have more opportunities to go play football at the next level,” he said.

Looking ahead, assuming he doesn’t go the MLB route, Chandler is really excited for what the future holds for him at Clemson.

“I’m pumped, man,” he said. “I’m ready to win some freaking national championships.”

