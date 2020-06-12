Elite Vegas safety: Clemson ‘definitely on my list of top schools’

One of just a few safety prospects in the 2022 class with an offer from Clemson this early in the process is Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch.

The nation’s No. 3 safety among rising juniors according to 247Sports, Branch (6-2, 195) received an offer from the Tigers on June 6.

“It felt great,” Branch said of the offer in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I was really excited knowing that Clemson is such a great program that has a strong winning tradition.”

Branch got the exciting news of his Clemson offer during a phone call with safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“He told me that if Clemson is the place for me, then I definitely have a spot,” Branch said, “and that he would love to coach me.”

The offer was obviously a big one for Branch, who is certainly interested in what Clemson has to offer and wants to get on campus after the NCAA’s ongoing ban on recruiting visits due to COVID-19 is eventually lifted.

“Clemson is a faith-based, family first program with a winning tradition,” Branch said. “Hopefully as things start to open up, I can plan a trip to visit.”

Branch has a bunch of other major programs on his list of over two dozen offers, including schools such as Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.

While some schools have started to separate themselves from the pack in Branch’s mind, he intends to check out various suitors before advancing his recruitment.

“There are a few that are standing out, but I look forward to taking some visits before making my final decision,” he said.

Where do the Tigers stand with Branch right now after jumping into the mix?

“I am honored to have received an offer from Clemson,” he said. “They are definitely on my list of top schools to consider.”

Branch is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 safety and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

