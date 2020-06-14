Swinney takes definitive stance against injustice

Dabo Swinney said now is the time to push for equal justice and to no longer tolerate police brutality or racism of any kind. That was the Clemson head coach’s message to an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who marched peacefully in the Clemson Community Demonstration at Bowman Field Saturday.

Swinney joined his team and marched for two miles as the Clemson Community came together in their stance against racial injustice and police brutality.

“As you saw today and moving forward, it has to be everyone’s responsibility, not just some people’s responsibility, it has to be everybody’s responsibility to be aware, to learn more and to speak against racial inequality,” Swinney said. “United we stand, divided we fall. To move forward and to make this country better, we have to find a way to do this. We have to find a way to unify and to bring people together. To do that we must agree, love and respect with kindness, forgiveness and grace. Lots of forgiveness and grace, but not be disagreeable.

“We have to understand that people are not perfect. People have differences and that people go through things differently. But I believe that the majority of this country are reasonable people and will work to unify.”

