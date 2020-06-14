What They Are Saying: Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration

Saturday was a historic day at Clemson. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Clemson Community Demonstration at Bowman Field Saturday.

More than 3,000 people showed up to participate in the peaceful march through Clemson.

Thank you to our incredible student-athletes for bringing our community together for this powerful event. #unity https://t.co/qSHt2gYxuF — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) June 14, 2020

It was fabulous…emotional…from the heart. I’ve been around for a long time and have seen some remarkable games, graduations and other accomplishments. Today was one of the best days that I’ve experienced on that beautiful campus. Incredible job by the student-athletes! — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) June 14, 2020

Today was nothing short of SPECIAL. I’m appreciative of all who came out today and to all who still continue to support behind the scenes. Change WILL come and it starts with US. Love y’all Clemson Family! #ALLIN — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) June 14, 2020

We made history today and I'm oh so proud and blessed to be able to be apart of what we had happen today at Clemson University ❤️ #onestepcloser — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) June 14, 2020

I truly thank everyone for coming out today. It meant the world to me and all my guys. I love my university and community and am proud of the things that’s happened in Clemson over the past few days. Everybody reaching out and those who came out today really touched my heart 🧡 — Mike Jones Jr🤨 (@_mjones24) June 14, 2020

Shoutout to my brothers for creating change today within the Clemson community. I love y’all. The protest was amazing 🖤 #BlackLiveMatter @CornellPowell17 @Trevorlawrencee @_mjones24 @D_Rench_ — Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) June 14, 2020

Definitely a step in the right direction. THANK YOU to everyone who came out this afternoon. It really means a lot !! 🖤🤍 — jmac 🖤 (@Jmac_2332) June 14, 2020

THANK YOU CLEMSON for once again being a LIGHT to the world today. So much genuine LOVE displayed in this little old town yet, it was one of the best things I have EVER been apart of. Let us continue to move in the right direction one day at a time 🖤✊🏾 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) June 14, 2020

“God stopped the world in 2020 so we would have perfect vision and clearly see social and racial injustices” this is who coach Swinney is and i will forever back him up. Clemson university will be changed forever because of this afternoon pic.twitter.com/VeqGgC5tGl — Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) June 14, 2020

Really proud of the job today the Darien Cornell Mike and Trevor. https://t.co/XpPkXbL5jd — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) June 14, 2020