Clemson helped Brice choose Cutcliffe

Former Clemson player Chase Brice contributed in a significant way to its last national championship in 2018. Now, Brice is preparing himself for his final two college seasons as a graduate transfer at Duke.

When most players transfer, tension exists between the athlete’s old school and new destination. But that is not the norm in regards to Brice and the Clemson football program with his move to Durham.

Wednesday morning Brice joined the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham Show to discuss his transfer and acclimation to life as a Blue Devil. He stressed how supportive his former teammates and coaches have been even though he no longer dons the orange and white.

“Everybody was on board with wherever I wanted to go, that locker room was a great locker room and I had a lot of friends in there,” Brice said.

In fact, according to Brice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney aided him in the search for a good fit to finish Brice’s college career. That help lead Brice to Duke to play for head coach David Cutcliffe, widely regarded as the most storied quarterback coach in college football history.

“Coach Swinney was angling me and I wanted to take advice from him. He kind of wiggled my way through looking at Duke,” Brice said. “He wasn’t thrilled with some of the schools but thought I would do great things with coach Cutcliffe.”

Clemson prepared Brice to move into the spotlight at another school and now the grad transfer is excited to prove himself as an ACC starting quarterback.

“I have a lot of confidence going into this season because I’m going into my fourth year and feel like a veteran guy on the field,” Brice said. “I’m really excited and there is a lot that I don’t want to let people know yet but I’m really excited about what we have.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!