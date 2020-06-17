Clemson moving forward with idea of fans at Death Valley

Dan Radakovich says Clemson is moving down a path to have fans at its home games in 2020.

That’s what the Clemson Athletic Director told ESPN’s Heather Dinich in a report Wednesday morning.

“At this point, on June 15, we’re moving down the path of having fans for our home games,” Radakovich told Dinich.

Radakovich is hopeful that in the next three to four weeks, they will have scenarios to discuss as more student athletes and students return to campus. Clemson allowed its student-athletes from the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams to return to campus on June 8.

“We’ll have some various scenarios to talk through with our campus,” Radakovich said to ESPN, “but since our first home game isn’t until Sept. 12 … we have a little bit more time than some others do who are hosting in the first week to come up with a final capacity and, given the fact we’re using mobile ticketing, be able to get those tickets out to our fan base.”

Clemson released last week two football players and one men’s basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus after reporting to campus. They are being quarantine away from their teammates. The rest of the student-athletes began voluntary workouts last Thursday.

Last week, Houston suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes after six athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think we’ve all learned how to stop,” Radakovich said to Dinich. “I’m less concerned of being able to fold the curtain down and say stop. The greater challenge is if we do move ahead and we do have competitions and we do open our stadiums, how do we say go?”

Clemson is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech. The Tigers’ home opener against Louisville is on Sept. 12.