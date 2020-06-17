Photo Gallery: Spiller has opportunity for trifecta

The accolades keep piling up for former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller. The Clemson great, along with fellow Clemson standout Donnell Woolford, were both on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot released Tuesday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame.

It marked the first time in school history Clemson had two players make the ballot of the CFB Hall of Fame in the same year. Earlier this year Spiller was named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame.

C.J. Spiller was the first player in the Dabo Swinney era to earn All-American status. Check out this photo gallery of Spiller’s 2009 season, as well as other pictures during and after his Clemson career. PHOTO GALLERY LINK

Spiller was a unanimous All-America and ACC Player of the Year in 2009. He played for the Tigers from 2006-’09.

In 2009, Spiller was a unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year. He set 31 Clemson records by career’s end and his career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.

