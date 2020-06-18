Is the gap closing on Clemson in the ACC?

At season’s end in 2019, Clemson had 16 players named to the All-ACC Football Team, which was double the next closest team in the league.

Though the Tigers are expected to dominate the ACC again in 2020 and win their sixth consecutive conference title, is the gap between Clemson and everyone else in the league closing? It appears to be.

When looking ahead at what the 2020 All-ACC Football Team might look like this year, Clemson is represented well, but it does not have 16 players on the conference’s preseason list of all-stars. Led by Heisman hopefuls Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Tigers have 10 players predicted to be All-ACC at the end of the year by Athlon Magazine.

However, that list has already been trimmed by one due to the news wide receiver Justyn Ross is lost for the year after having season-ending surgery on June 5. Left tackle Jackson Carman was also named to the first-team offense. Linebacker James Skalski was the only Clemson player from the defensive side named to the conference’s first team unit.

Clemson’s five first-team selections were tied with Virginia Tech for the most, according to Athlon. At the end of 2019, the Tigers had eight players named to the first-team unit.

The Tigers had three selections on the second team … offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and cornerback Derion Kendrick. Defensive end Xavier Thomas and Amari Rodgers, who made the list as a punt returner, were third-team selections.

Number of players from each team on Athlon’s Preseason All-ACC list

Clemson 10

Boston College 8

Pitt 8

Virginia Tech 8

North Carolina 6

Virginia 6

Florida State 5

Miami 5

NC State 5

Wake Forest 5

Duke 4

Georgia Tech 4

Louisville 2

Syracuse 2

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame