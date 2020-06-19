Clemson Athletics reports 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results, the university reported on Friday.

Last week, Clemson Athletics confirmed three reported cases of COVID-19, which means there were 25 new cases this week of student athletes and staffers that tested positive for the virus.

A Clemson spokesman told The Clemson Insider on Friday that a few of the student-athletes tested this week were tested on Monday after they displayed symptoms of the virus, but the athletic department cannot confirm if it had anything to do with last Saturday’s peaceful protest at Bowman Field.

Because of the timing of the testing this week, and the fact the protest was last Saturday, the impact of the protest is not likely to be known at this time.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus, and detailed instructions on notification procedures will continue to be updated on that site.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications